Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Financial Contrast

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Lotus Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.00 $15.17 million ($11.19) 0.00 Lotus Technology $832.97 million 0.45 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -6.67

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65%

Summary

Lotus Technology beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

