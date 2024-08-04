Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.