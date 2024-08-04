Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Linde Stock Performance
Shares of LIN stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.
Linde Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Five stocks we like better than Linde
