Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LAD opened at $290.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

