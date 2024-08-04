Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,565. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

