Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.