Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Luminar Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of LAZR opened at $1.44 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
