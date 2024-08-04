Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAZR opened at $1.44 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

