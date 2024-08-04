Macquarie Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.