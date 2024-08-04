Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $200,383.29 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.80 or 0.99993498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000351 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $203,102.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

