Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after buying an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,197,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marqeta by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marqeta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.