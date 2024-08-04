Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $461,525,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

