Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in Masimo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

