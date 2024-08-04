MasterBrand (MBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $16.40 on Friday. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

