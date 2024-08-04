Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

