MaxCyte (MXCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $136,331.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,864 shares of company stock worth $245,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.