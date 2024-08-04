Millennium Sapphire Price Reaches $0.17 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

