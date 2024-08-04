Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 52,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 19,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -261.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

