Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 667,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,073,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

