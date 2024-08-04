Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Critical Contrast

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitchells & Butlers and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Risk & Volatility

CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and CAVA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A CAVA Group $728.70 million 12.71 $13.28 million $0.41 198.15

CAVA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

