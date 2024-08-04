Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.