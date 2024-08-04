Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.59.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

