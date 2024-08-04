Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.50 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSDL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

