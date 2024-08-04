Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.50 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
