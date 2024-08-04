Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Head to Head Review

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $320,000.00 0.99 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Motus GI has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 4.81, suggesting that its share price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Motus GI and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52,730.43%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Motus GI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

