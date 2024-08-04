National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.79. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$260.18.

IFC stock opened at C$246.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The firm has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$263.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$232.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$225.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

