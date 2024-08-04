National Bankshares Raises Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TF stock opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 110.86, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

