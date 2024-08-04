NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NWG opened at $8.42 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

