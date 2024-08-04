NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG opened at $8.42 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Read More
