NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.02) on Thursday. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 90.50 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 160.02 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £491.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,136.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

