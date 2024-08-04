Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $28.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.