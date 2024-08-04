Needham & Company LLC Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $43.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

