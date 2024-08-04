Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

