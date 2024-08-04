Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

