Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Survey

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and The9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $4.95 million 15.16 $2.95 million ($0.05) -75.00 The9 $25.22 million 2.60 $2.82 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -100.71% -12.80% -11.48% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Netcapital and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Netcapital and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The9 beats Netcapital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

