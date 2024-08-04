NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexGen Energy

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

