Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Nextracker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

