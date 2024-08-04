NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$22.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.85 and a 52 week high of C$19.30.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

