NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.50. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.79. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.