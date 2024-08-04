Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.25

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint Stock Up 118.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.