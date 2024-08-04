NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.