Novanta (NOVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.68 to $0.74 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOVT opened at $162.69 on Friday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,244. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

