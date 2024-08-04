Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in Nutrien by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after buying an additional 2,744,213 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

