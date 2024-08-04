Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 739466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

View Our Latest Report on NTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.