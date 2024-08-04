NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $131.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.59.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,960,723 shares of company stock valued at $594,975,341. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

