NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.80 or 0.99993498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

