NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.97 and its 200-day moving average is $251.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

