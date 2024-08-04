Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCSL. Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 298,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

