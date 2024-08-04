Omni Network Price Hits $8.47 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00013923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $101.73 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 28% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Omni Network Profile
Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.
Buying and Selling Omni Network
