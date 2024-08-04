OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Northland Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4,329.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.