OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 33,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 48,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$80.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 million for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.33%. Equities research analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

