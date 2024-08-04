Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $117,627,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,325,000 after purchasing an additional 867,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Open Text by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.