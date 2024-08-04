Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 15.9%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.
