Organon & Co. (OGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $20.91 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

